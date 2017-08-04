Blackpool-based river cruise firm nets a top accolade

Blackpool-based river cruise agency RiverCruising.co.uk has scooped a prestigious industry accolade at this year’s glittering Agency Achievement Awards ceremony in London for the second year in a row.

River Cruising scooped the winner’s prize in the 2017 Small Cruise Agency of the Year category during this week’s Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards ceremony in London’s Park Plaza, witnessed by 850 people.

The Agency Achievement Awards (AAAs) form the biggest celebration of the travel trade in the country, and honour the best travel agents across the UK.

River Cruising is a Cruise Village website designed exclusively to promote the very best river cruise holidays to UK passengers, and was among a host of other delighted winners in other categories including Thomas Cook, Hays Travel and Oasis Travel.

Phil Nuttall, Managing Director of RiverCruising.co.uk, said: “The team is delighted to win 2017 Small Cruise Agency of the year in Travel Weekly’s Agent Achievement Awards for the second year running.”

“This prestigious award is company wide, and is a reflection of our dedication to provide expert cruise advice, the value we place on customer service and our pride in customer satisfaction.”

Lucy Huxley, Editor in Chief of Travel Weekly, said: “The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards continue to be the absolute pinnacle of excellence for the UK travel trade.”

This year’s awards were hosted by television presenter Stephen Mulhern alongside Travel Weekly Group managing director Stuart Parish and Lucy Huxley.

RiverCruising.co.uk has also recently been celebrating after winning a Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award.

That is an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences as rated by real customers.

Blackpool-headquartered River Cruising is a fourth-generation family business, and has now been trading for over 55 years.