Awards feedback a bonus

The head of a North West law firm has hailed a Lancashire business awards for supporting the county’s companies.

Daniel Varney, National Practice Group Leader, Business Advisory at Slater and Gordon, said the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, could offer finalists ways to boost their businesses during a second round of judging.

This week, the judges for the BIBAs’ Creative Business of the Year category were visiting finalists in their business premises as they select their winner.

Mr Varney, a specialist in corporate and commercial law, said the businesses being visited in the coming weeks could gain a lot of advice from the judging panels.

He said: “When I visited Lancashire businesses as part of BIBAs’ judging panels last year, I was struck by the way the judges’ visits were used as a way to gain new ideas of how to grow as well as pitching to win the award.

“You could see businesses listening to the questions they were being asked and using the feedback they got from judges, many of whom are very experienced in business, to develop their own development plans.

“I would urge all businesses which are being visited by the BIBAs’ judges as part of this year’s awards to make the most of the opportunity – this is definitely more than just a business awards.”

Slater and Gordon, which has an office on Cannon Street in Preston, is the sponsor of the Medium Business of the Year category in this year’s awards. The awards will be presented at a glittering night at Blackpool Tower in September.