Ambitious Fleetwood development would create ‘vibrant’ shopping and leisure area

Plans have been discussed for an ambitious development on Fleetwood docks which would transform the area into a vibrant area for shopping, work and leisure.

Associated British Ports have held discussions with an investment company called Wyre Dock Development to look at ways of developing the docks.

No plans have gone before our council yet, it is early stages, but I am following things with interest.

A Dutch-based glasshouse company, Smiemans Projects, is also involved in proposals for a botanic glasshouse which would house Chinese plants.

The aim would be to regenerate the docks with plans that could include a hotel, seafood restaurant and a tramway heritage centre.

A meeting has been involving representatives of Wyre Dock development, ABP and Lancashire County Council to further discuss the ambitious plans.

But the plans are at an early stage at present.

Coun Peter Murphy,planning and economic development at Wyre Council, said: “Wyre is aware of these dockland plans and would like to be involved in further discussions.

“The plans seem to be very ambitious and we would like to hear more.”

And Fleetwood Town Council chairman, Coun Terry Rogers, said: “I’ve been to a couple of meetings and I think any large scale regeneration of Fleetwood is a fgood thinhg.

“Fleetwood Town Council would not be playing any financial role but could be supportive in other ways.”

Smiemans is known in the UK for building the RHS Wisley glasshouse complex in Woking, Surrey..

Plans for the Fleetwood dockland area had previously focused on the creation of a new fish park which would bring the fish processing industry together under one roof.

