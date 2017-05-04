Building bridges on new sea defence scheme

Contractors working a new sea defence scheme at Rossall, which will protect 7,500 homes from flooding, are preparing to plug key gaps in the scheme.

United Utilities outfall pipes pose a particular challenge, one which engineers are ready to tackle.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “Given the critical nature of these assets, the new defences are not allowed to add any additional loading on to the pipes.

“To achieve this a bridge has to be built over the pipes to support the new defences.

“Over the past few weeks we have been installing the tubular steel piles either side of the pipes which will eventually support a reinforced concrete bridging deck spanning between them

“Some of these are currently visible from the highway but will eventually be driven into the beach.”

Work will soon begin on landscaping on the landward side of the sea defences.

A new nature area is being created at Larkholme.

The multi-million pound Rossall scheme is replacing worn out sections of sea wall.

It will link in and share design features with the newly constructed Promenades at Cleveleys and Anchorsholme.