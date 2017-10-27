Booster for RNLI as town rallies round

Fleetwood’s Lifeboat volunteers have praised the people of the town for their support of its life-saving service.

It follows the latest fund-raising efforts which saw the the Marks and Spencers outlet on Fleetwood Freeport present a mighty £2,300, thanks to the generosity of customers.

The Marks and Spencer team from Freeport Fleetwood meet up with the town's Lifeboat members to present a cheque.

As well as this, the Trafalgar Restaurant on North Albert Street handed over an impressive £1,000 to crew members, as part of its ongoing support for the charity.

The money was raised from a giant raffle in the restaurant.

And the Granada Fish Bar, also on North Albert Street, raised just over £200 from collecting tins and donating a percentage of the profits from meals, as part of a national fish friers’ campaign.

Russell Smith, who is one of several family members running the Trafalgar, which was 50 years old this year, said: “It’s a pleasure to help such a vital organisation which literally saves lives off Fleetwood.

“They are volunteers who put their own lives on the line to help others.”

Tony Cowell, coxswain of Fleetwood Lifeboat, said: “The Trafalgar has been one of our regular supporters for a long time. We’re really pleased to receive another thousand pounds, its very much appreciated.”

The staff at Marks and Spencer, meanwhile, said they were amazed at the generosity of their customers, after Fleetwood RNLI was chosen as their local charity.

Staff visited the boathouse to hand over the cheque. They were shown around by Pete Atkinson and Lynda Woodhouse, who are part of the Lifeboat’s ‘visits’ team.

Captain David Eccles said: “The staff at Marks and Spencer’s worked really hard to achieve this amazing donation and we are so grateful to them for their efforts.

“We hope to have the opportunity to work with them again in the future.”