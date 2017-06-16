Boost for port music festival

A Fleetwood music festival has received a welcome cash boost.

The Fleetwood Folk and Blues Weekend has received grant aid to the tune of £2,000 from Fleetwood Town Council to help finance the festival.

This year will be the third annual event and will feature artists such as Fleetwood Cave, Beggars Bridge, Lowri Evans, Geronimo Cadillac, Andy Twyman and Anna Shannon.

Council chairman Terry Rogers said: “Its the second year we have made a donation and we are more than happy to help get the festival up and running. It brings people into the town and boosts the economy.”

The festival takes place from Friday September 1 to Sunday September 3. For details on tickets and full programme visit www.fleetwoodfolkandblues.com or phone (01253) 873964 or 07979 932779.