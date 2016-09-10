Book is tribute to late author

A Blackpool-born author’s life’s work is being published – four years after his death.

Robin Daniels died from pneumonia in December 2012 at the age of 71 without ever seeing his self-help novel, ‘The Virgin Eye: Towards a Contemplative View of Life’, hit British bookshelves.

Determined to share his philosphy with the world, his wife Katherine Daniels, 39, took it upon herself to edit the manuscripts that took more than 20 years to write.

She submitted the piece for publication last year and is now looking forward to sharing her husband’s word with the world.

Katherine, who works as a therapist, said: “It’s got his whole philosophy of life in it. It shows the contemporary challenges we all face such as stress and how rushed modern life is. It makes a cause for slowing down, being more mindful, and having a deeper inner life.”

Robin is known for his already-published books Blackpool Football: The Official Club History (1972), Conversations with Cardus (1976). Conversations with Menuhin (1979), Conversations with Coggan (1982), and Cardus: Celebrant of Beauty (2009).

He was born on Hornby Road, Blackpool, and lived on Granville Road for much of his life before moving to Lancaster

Katherine said: “He really lived his philosophy. I never heard him say anything indiscreet or unkind.

“When people are on their own they can get depressed and feel like life has been thrust upon them, whereas Robin thought that life could be quite rich by having a deep inner life with lots of quiet..

“Robin lived a very quiet life – he was a bit of an urban hermit. He wasn’t constantly filling himself with social events, but when he did meet friends their interactions were much fuller because he was more sensitive.

“I feel really proud and I’m so excited that the book is finally coming out.

“It’s like a shared piece of work between us even though he’s no longer with us.

“I believe he is out there and I don’t know how much he can see, but I’m sure he’s aware of it.”

‘The Virgin Eye: Towards a Contemplative View of Life’, published by Instant Apostle with an introduction by art critic Sister Wendy Beckett, will be available from October 21.