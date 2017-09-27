Bonding with housemates

Students from Rossall School enjoyed a jam-packed weekend full of fun activities for their annual house residentials.

Every year, each of the boarding houses embark on a weekend away in order for the students to get to know one another.

They all went to different activity centres across the north of England, learning new skills and making friends.

Dolphin House took part in numerous activities at Kingswood Activity Centre in Hexham, including the daring 3G swing, the terrifying leap of faith and the hilarious Nightline which saw the students being blindfolded and holding onto each other, as they made their way through an extremely muddy assault

course.

Pelican House headed to Newlands Valley in the Lake District completing a high ropes course and a ghyll scramble before heading down to Hawkshead YHA and spending the night glamping in bell tents.

Rose House decided on a glamping weekend in Ullswater and took part in mountain biking, archery and abseiling and Maltese Cross House went to Hothersall Lodge, deep in the Lancashire countryside for more outdoor adventure.

Elsewhere, Spread Eagle enjoyed an action packed caving, canoeing, low ropes and archery weekend, and the girls of Wren House opted for team-building activities in the great outdoors.

Boys new to Spread Eagle House, and all those returning students bonded well with some new friendships and alliances established.

The boys finished Saturday evening with an impressive bonfire and a few tasted roasted marshmallows for the first time.

Amy Campbell, houseparent of Dolphin House said: “It was an incredible weekend.

“The reason we go each year is for the new students to get to know one another and it acts as the perfect ice-breaker.

“I was really proud of all my girls who stepped out of their comfort zones, particularly those who are afraid of heights.

“Every student had a go on the 3G swing, and I don’t think there is anything like getting to know someone as you are plummeting 40ft!

“It was a fantastic experience, that I hope the students will remember forever.”