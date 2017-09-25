Body found on Blackpool beach

A man's body was found on the beach near to Central Pier in Blackpool, say police.

Police received reports of the incident from a passer-by at around 9am on Monday September 25.

Emergency services including a lifeboat and ambulance services were called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 9.05am this morning to reports the body of a man had been found on the beach close to Central Pier, Blackpool.

"The man has yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be aged in his 60s."

Police said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and that a file would be passed to the coroner.

