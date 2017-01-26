Body found in search for missing man, 34.

Police searching for a missing Blackpool man have found a body.

Officers found the remains at shortly before 2pm today on land at Marton Mere Holiday Village, Mythop Road, Blackpool.

Officers say that while the body has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of Andrew Dickinson, 34, who went missing from home in Blackpool on Sunday.

They say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

A spokesman said: “Mr Dickinson’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”

The 34-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Mereside at around 3pm on Sunday.

Subsequently firefighters launched a search of two Blackpool lakes amid growing concerns for what they said was a ‘high priority’ missing person.

Police requested help from Lancashire Fire and Rescue as the search entered its second day.

A team from Preston was called in to assist and crews used a dinghy to scour an island in the middle of the lake at Stanley Park before carrying out a similar search at the nearby Marton Mere Nature Reserve. Firefighters also used a drone to search from above.

A spokeswoman for the force described the unusual steps of searching two lakes as ‘forming part of our ongoing enquiries to find him, and to check he hasn’t gone into the water’.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The police asked us to help so we sent a boat from Preston. They searched Stanley Park before moving onto Marton Mere. They went from one to the other.”

He said police had given no indication as to why they thought Mr Dickinson might be in the water, or why officers were looking for him.