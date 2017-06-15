Blaze stricken laundry could 'collapse at any moment'

A Blackpool laundry that suffered a major fire last night could 'collapse at any moment', say fire services.

Elite Linen in South Shore suffered catastrophic damage in the blaze that took more than 40 firefighters to extinguish.

More than 30 homes were evacuated during the blaze which started in Ball Street at around 7.30pm on June 14.

Crews are continuing the damping down process this morning and using Aerial ladder platforms to carry out their work as the building is considered unsafe.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "At its peak, eight crews attended the scene of the fire. A cordon remains in place around the affected area as the building is structurally unsound and could collapse at any moment.

"The roof has gone completely, and the walls are cracked and bulging.

"We are continuing the damping down process and checking for hot spots this morning but we have still been unable to access parts of the basement.

"The fire investigation will begin at around 10am today."

Lytham Road has now re-opened following its closure last night.

Nobody was injured in the fire.