Blackpool Victoria Hospital music trial deemed to be a success

A trial to determine the healing power of music in hospitals has hit the right notes, it was claimed.

Harpist Lucy Nolan was invited to play in the Intensive Care and High Dependency units at Blackpool Victoria Hospital by consultant anaesthetist Dr Jason Cupitt recently.

I really believe in the power of music to help people and I was delighted to come here and play for the patients

He said: “There is mounting evidence that music is good therapy for the management of acute delirium, withdrawal states, low mood and poor motivation which many patients suffer from and I wanted to see at first-hand how music could help.

“Patients in areas like intensive care and high dependency have been known to see vital signs such as heart rates and cardiac activity improve as well.

“The harp is a particularly soothing instrument and we are really grateful to Lucy for coming here.”

Lucy, 24, a student at the Royal Northern College of music in Manchester, said: “I really believe in the power of music to help people and I was delighted to come here and play for the patients.

“If I can help people by playing my instrument then that would be great.”