Blackpool South MP backs anti-frack protesters on Fylde

The Blackpool South MP visited the Fylde fracking site to support protesters.

Speaking from Preston New Road, Gordon Marsden said: “I am strongly opposed to fracking.

It’s a disgrace that the Tory Government have rode roughshod over the original decision made by Lancashire County Council and ignored the wishes of local people who said no.

I’ll continue to support the judicial review on this very issue with the results from the High Court expected soon.

I continue to be very concerned about the amount of money it is costing the police to facilitate Cuadrilla’s fracking.

It is having a big impact on police resources and already stretched across Blackpool because of Tory cuts.” He said the Home Office and Cuadrilla should be paying.