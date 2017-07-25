Blackpool’s Create Construction take top company prize

Blackpool-based Create Construction is celebrating after scooping the sought-after SME of the Year Award, at this year’s North West Construction Industry Awards.

The glittering event, presented by BBC News broadcaster Louise Minchin, took place at Manchester’s Principal Hotel and celebrated the achievements of the region’s best construction projects.

This year, the judges saw great potential in Blackpool based Create Construction and awarded the team with ‘SME of the Year 2017’.

Judges described Create as ‘A contractor that is punching above its weight and offers a bespoke service to clients’.

The criteria for the award was an exemplary organisation, that showed great ambition, with fewer than 249 employees and with a turnover less than £42 million.

Paul Mathison, CEO of Create Group said: “We are delighted to have won SME of the Year.

“The awards are highly regarded in the industry and to be recognised in this way is a fantastic achievement, for both the business and our team.”

Attended by more than 560 guests, the eleventh annual North West Construction Awards was a night of reward, recognition and celebration with more than £4,000 raised for the Manchester Emergency Fund.

Create now go forward to the National Constructing Excellence Awards, held in London in November

The Create Group operates from its North West Headquarters in Blackpool.

It includes:

• Create Construction, provides a specialist construction service to a UK wide client base. With project values ranging from £5m to £25m Create Construction works primarily in the Student Accommodation and Hotel Sectors.

• Create Developments provides investment, construction, operational and consultancy expertise.

• Create Homes is a regional house builder, specialising in residential development.

• Create Interiors was formed to provide a bespoke service