Blackpool promises packed programme for Armed Forces Week 2017

Blackpool Armed Forces Week will return this summer with a packed line up of events to honour the nation’s military personnel.

The annual celebration has been running in Blackpool since 2006 and has become a permanent fixture in the resort’s events calendar.

Armed Forces Week will be held in June

From June 19–25 the resort will welcome serving military personnel, veterans and cadets, with a wide range of activities targeted at them and their families as well as the many thousands of people visiting the resort.

Alan Cavill, Director of Places said: “Armed Forces Week is back for 2017 and will be as fantastic as ever.

“It promises to be a real treat for visitors, local people, veterans and service personnel alike and I hope that people will flock to Blackpool to salute and honour our veterans and service personnel.”

In partnership with Blackpool BID, Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday June 24, will see a full day of entertainment across the town centre and promenade with live musical performances from the Irish Guard Singers, Land Girls and the Band & Corps of Drums of the Royal Regiment Fusiliers (Lancashire).

A replica Spitfire will be on display in St John’s Square along with ground crew on hand to answer questions.

There will be opportunities to learn about life in the trenches, an exhibition for the Great War heritage project and talks from a local historian.

In the evening The Armed Forces Day Military Concert takes place at the Norbreck Castle Hotel featuring the Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Lancashire).

Throughout the week there are a wide range of events taking place for all ages to enjoy.

Monday June 19 will see the official Armed Forces Week flag raised at Blackpool Town Hall ahead of an evening of entertainment entitled Music for Heroes at the Opera House.

On Wednesday June 21 there wil be an afternoon tea dance at The Blackpool Tower and a free evening of entertainment at Marton Institute.

From Tuesday to Thursday, local schoolchildren will also be taking part in Armed Forces Week with the Going to the Flicks project, taking them from the classroom to the Odeon cinema, Blackpool, for a special war-time experience including films and talks from military personnel.

Friday features a Service of Dedication at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum to commemorate our Armed Forces and veterans while the evening sees what many veterans consider the highlight of the week, the Grand Gala Dinner.

And following Saturday’s Armed Forces Day celebrations, the week ends with the Sunday morning Cenotaph service and parade followed by the Blackpool Taxi Pull, an annual event which sees local cabbies show off their strength to raise money for Armed Forces charities.

On Thursday 22 Coral Island will play host, offering veterans and their families with this generous invitation, to dine out and enjoy a free carvery.

The full programme for Armed Forces Week is available here