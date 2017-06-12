Blackpool nurses put their big heart into it

A ‘hearty’ character was the special guest at a research awareness event for the public and staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital yesterday.

Mr Hearty, the mascot of the British Heart Foundation (BHF), was on a stand in the hospital’s mezzanine helping to raise awareness of heart-related research projects.

The BHF puts a lot of money into research that allows us to improve the care we give locally

Greta Van Duyvenvoorde and Steve Preston, senior research nurses for the Trust, organised the event, and Greta said: “The BHF puts a lot of money into research that allows us to improve the care we give locally.”

The pair were on hand to conduct basic health checks, and to provide visitors with information about the projects.

“We have more than 30 running at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre [based at the Vic],” Greta added.

“We have the second highest patient recruitment on the north west coast.”