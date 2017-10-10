Blackpool MP welcomes crackdown on ivory sale

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has welcomed the Government’s announcement aimed at ending the ivory trade in the UK.

The proposals amount to a complete ban on the sale of ivory items in the UK, covering objects of all ages, and not only those created after a certain date.

The Tory minister said: “I am deeply concerned that elephants continue to be needlessly slaughtered and endangered for their ivory.

“It is a brutal and unsustainable practice and I am pleased that the UK is among the nations leading the way in preventing further unnecessary harm coming to these beautiful animals.

“The decline in the elephant population, fuelled by poaching for ivory, shames our generation and there is no doubting the need for radical and robust action to protect one of the world’s most iconic species.”

The Government said it is proposing certain narrowly-defined and carefully-targeted exemptions for items which do not contribute to the poaching of elephants and where a ban would be unwarranted, and said it will work with conservationists, the arts and antiques sectors, and other interested parties through the consultation period on exactly how these exemptions can be defined, implemented and enforced, in the hope of avoiding loopholes.

Next year, the UK will host a fourth international conference on the illegal wildlife trade, bringing global leaders to London to tackle the strategic challenges of the trade.

Residents are urged to have their say by searching for ‘banning UK sales of ivory’ on the DEFRA website.