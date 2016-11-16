Blackpool: From the courts 15-11-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court from November 15.

Ashley Robinson, 19, drunk and disorderly, failing to answer bail

A drunken teenager lost everything after he was arrested for being drunk and bounding around in the middle of the road.

Ashley Robinson was kicked out by his parents, ditched by his girlfriend and lost his job.

Robinson, 19, of Kent Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and failing to answer bail.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police patrolling Market Street on September 4 at 12.40am saw Foster shouting at two women.

When he was asked to calm down his behaviour became more erratic. He walked into the middle of the road, bounced up and down and kept hitting his chest.

He shouted at another woman then tried to run from a police officer, but tripped and fell to the ground.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said his client had no recollection of what took place that night. The consequences of the night were he lost his home, his girlfriend and his supervisor’s job. Robinson said since then he had not drunk alcohol.

The day he was due to come to court he did arrive at the courthouse but got so worried about the outcome of his case as he waited that he left.

John Williams, 55, breach of a restraining order

A man became unwell at court and was not able to attend a hearing about his case.

John Williamson, 55, of Armitstead Court, Fleetwood, is charged with breaching a restraining order by texting and calling a woman he was banned from contacting.

He is also accused of breaching a conditional discharge imposed for an offence of threatening behaviour.

Williamson was bailed by Blackpool magistrates.

Kevin Marshall, 43, assault

Tension between a couple caused by the wife being the breadwinner exploded in front of their four children.

A blazing row started between househusband Kevin Marshall and his wife after he took £60 from their joint account.

His wife was pushed against the wall and he then spat in her face.

Marshall, 43, of Southdown Drive, Thornton, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 100 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £100 cost with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said the couple, who had been married for 11 years, argued over Marshall taking money from their account on October 26 about 6pm.

He went through the front door then barged back through it and his wife was pushed again the wall. He then spat in her face in front of all the children who were watching and screaming and crying.

Steven Townley, defending, told magistrates: “Over the years she has been the breadwinner and he has not worked, but looked after the children.

“He says this caused friction as he had to account for every penny he spent and was constantly reminded by her that she earned the money.”

The day of the offence he needed £60 to pay a speeding ticket but he was embarrassed to tell his wife what it was for.

Elizabeth Jowitt, 27, assault

A carer accused of punching a man she was looking after three times in the face has made her first court appearance.

Elizabeth Jowitt, 27, of Boothroyden, North Shore, pleaded not guilty to assault.

The prosecution opposed an application for bail for Jowitt made by defence lawyer Brett Chappell.

Jowitt was bailed until January 20 for trial by Blackpool Magistrates.

She must live at her address and not contact the complainant or enter Blackpool’s Milbourne Street.

Patrick Swayze, 54, assault

A man call Patrick Swayze who is accused of assaulting his estranged wife failed to attend court.

Swayze, 54, of Gorton Street, Blackpool is alleged to have committed the offence on September 6.

Defence lawyer Howard Green said it believed Swayze had moved from Gorton Street and may not have received notification of the hearing.

Blackpool Magistrates issued a warrant with bail for Swayze.

Tracey Simmonds, 42, drunk and disorderly, resisting arrest

A woman has pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A6 on the resort’s Travelodge car park without insurance.

Tracey Simmonds , 42, of Boscombe Road, South Shore, also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest.

She denied failing to provide a specimen for alcohol testing and her case was adjourned for trial by Blackpool Magistrates.

Helen Orme, 36, criminal damage

A woman accused of causing £3,000 of damage to a former partner’s Audi A5 car has made her first appearance at court.

Helen Orme, 36, of Browning Avenue, Lytham, is alleged to have caused £2,762 of damage to the vehicle on August 30. She was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates.

Mark Kirton, 32, harassment

A man accused of stalking a woman by sending her 52 Instagram messages and posting a letter at her home has appeared atc ourt.

Mark Kirton, 32, of Whitley Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to harassment between October 4 and 20 this year.

He was bailed until January 6 by Blackpool Magistrates.

Kirton must contact the complainant or enter Albany or Highfield Road as conditions of his bail.

Shane Finn, 30, possession of cannabis

A man was stopped twice in two day by police who when they searched his car found small amount of cannabis inside the vehicle.

Shane Finn, of Gordon Road. Fleetwood admitted two offences of possessing cannabis when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

he also admitted a bail offence and giving a false name to an officer when he was stopped.

Finn, 30, who does pub work, was given an eight week curfew and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Howard Green, defending, said Finn was a casual user of cannabis and his life style had settled down after he met his current partner.