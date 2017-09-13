Blackpool: From the courts 13-09-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Colin Pearson, 28, assault

A man carried out a drug fuelled street attack on a police officer.

Colin Pearson pulled off the officer’s radio, tried to grab his Taser and then hit the uniformed constable across the face.

The police had been called to deal with an incident in which Pearson of Highfield Road, South Shore, was scattering a bin and wood around a street.

The officer saw Pearson in the street. His eyes were dilated and he refused to calm down. The 28-year-old then confronted the officer and carried out the assault.

The officer managed to retrieve his phone and press the emergency button which calls for assistance.

Pearson admitted assault and an earlier incident of criminal damage in which he attacked a car with a lump of wood causing £400 of damage to the roof.

He was placed on a one-year community order. He must do 25 days rehabilitation. He was also fined £10 and must pay £400 compensation to the car owner and £50 to the policeman.

Victoria Pemberton, 37, drink-driving

A personal assistant seen driving without lights by police was twice over the alcohol limit.

Victoria Pemberton was also seen veering towards the wrong side of the road as she drove along the seafront in Lytham.

Pemberton, a 37-year-old mother, of Kielder Court, Lytham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 19 months and fined £385 with £85 costs plus £38 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Pemberton driving a Renault Clio without lights on Central Beach, on July 30 at 1.30am.

She veered towards the other side of the road and kept braking and police put on their vehicle’s blue lights to stop her.

A breath test showed 74 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit. She had a previous drink-drive conviction from 2006.

Helen Monk, 41,theft

A shoplifter was caught after a store assistant recognised her from a message she had seen on social media.

Helen Monk was apprehended at a Fleetwood shop as she tried to put back some of the 15 cans of deodorant she had just stolen from there.

Monk, 41, of Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to four offences of theft and one attempted theft.

She was sentenced to an eight weeks curfew from 8pm to 7am and ordered to pay £256 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Monk stole more than £200 of food from the One Stop shop, Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, between June 25 and July 14.

On July 10, Monk went into the port’s Home Bargains store and was recognised by an assistant who had seen a message about her on Facebook.

She was caught with stolen cans of Lynx deodorant in a bag.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Monk had been on a prescription for the heroin substitute methadone and had not appeared at court for about five years.

She then missed a number of her methadone prescriptions and went back to taking street drugs.

Monk was now back on methadone and hoped to get into a residential detoxification centre.

Sophie Lloyd, 24, drunk and disorderly

A mother was arrested after being loud and confrontational with police during a street fracas.

Sophie Lloyd, 24, of Portree Road, Bispham, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were called to Portree Road on August 13 and Lloyd was advised to return to her home.

At 1.20am police were asked to return to the area where there was a disturbance between females. Lloyd was then arrested.

Lloyd told magistrates she was working with Alcoholics Anonymous and getting help for her drink problem.

She added that in March her son had been taken from her and she was trying to get herself better so she could get him back.

Mark Crabb, 43, theft

A man accused of committing alcohol thefts has been put on the wanted list.

Mark Crabb, 43, of St David’s Road North, St Annes, is alleged to have stolen £58 of Jack Daniels whiskey from Booths and £80 of Grey Goose vodka from Sainsbury’s.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court.