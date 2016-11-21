Beautiful coast is music to AJ’s ears

A musician who has recently supported the likes of Sir Tom Jones, Burt Bacharach and Jools Holland has chosen the Fylde Coast as the set for his brand new music video.

AJ Brown releases his new single ‘Loving Spell’ on Friday, co-written by Julian Hinton and Graham Archer who have worked with artists such as Sam Smith, Seal and John Legend.

Selected clips from AJ Browns video which was shot on the Fylde Coast

The accompanying music video was shot almost entirely on the Fylde, featuring locations such as Lytham Hall and the sand dunes at St Annes, before a breath-taking finale filmed in the sea off Fleetwood and Knott End, which provides a perfect backdrop to the haunting vocal.

AJ said: “I love the song, I feel it’s right up there with my best work and I cannot wait for people to hear it.

“The video is really atmospheric, it captures the mood and tone of the track beautifully. It was a lot of fun to shoot and to have the beautiful Fylde coast, where I’ve performed many times, as the backdrop was perfect.

“There is one scene where I have to fall backwards, fully clothed into the sea and believe me it really was a cold as it looks, but the end result was stunning.”

I love the song, I feel it’s right up there with my best work and I cannot wait for people to hear it

AJ is represented by Fylde-based music management and event company Cuffe and Taylor and has supported some of the biggest names in music.

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “Over the last two years AJ has not only performed alongside some of the biggest names in music, but established himself as one of the real acts to watch.

“Loving Spell is a stunning song and has already created a huge buzz on social media and in the industry after we premiered the track a few weeks ago. We predict 2017 is going to be a massive year for AJ Brown.”

AJ will embark on a promotional tour of the UK over the coming months, with an album announcement due in 2017.

Selected clips from AJ Browns video which was shot on the Fylde Coast

The music video, which also stars Leyland actress Rebecca Eastham, is available to watch now on YouTube – https://youtu.be/bfYGs76tIXI.

• Loving Spell is released by Brown Bear Records on Friday, November 25. It is available to pre-order now from iTunes and Amazon.

Selected clips from AJ Browns video which was shot on the Fylde Coast

Selected clips from AJ Browns video which was shot on the Fylde Coast

Selected clips from AJ Browns video which was shot on the Fylde Coast