What a glorious day for a beach clean!

A stunning Sunday saw conservationists descend on the sands at Blackpool as part of a nationwide blitz on beaches.

Steve Haddock, Andy Hulls, Jim Noble, Mark Gallagher and Kerrin Crookes-Cane

Environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation and campaigning good cause, says more than 11,500 people turned out to 315 beaches across the UK to remove over 30,000kg of marine plastic pollution at the weeekend.