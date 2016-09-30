Beach chalets hailed a hit on Fleetwood seafront

They have proved to be among the most controversial beach chalets in the country but Wyre Council says the 10 newest huts on Fleetwood seafront have turned out to be a hit.

The council says all of the chalets, built within the colonnade adjoining the Marine Hall and made from timber and glass, have now been leased out.

They were completed in May and cost £150,000 to build, with the money contentiously coming out of the remains of the £1.5m Five For Fleetwood scheme which was originally intended for other projects.

There have been angry claims that some of those projects, including the scheme which became the skate bowl, have not been fully completed and upset over their location.

But Wyre says the huts, leased on a six year basis with minimal tenders for an annual rent of £1,500, will raise vital revenue for Wyre and have proved a success. Coun Pete Murphy, Wyre’s economic development portfolio holder, said the chalets were fully leased. But Wyre Labour leader, Coun Ruth Duffy, said: “The bottom line is that only 10 families will benefit.”

“The money could should have been used on things like expanding the skate bowl and lowering the costs of the splash pad.”