BBC lands at Tower for Strictly special

One of the highlights of Blackpool’s entertainment calendar has edged ever closer with the arrival of the BBC at the Tower Ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to the Tower on Saturday night, for what is usually one of the most anticipated episodes of the series.

It’s the best advert for Blackpool and the Tower

The BBC crew arrived in the town at around 8.30am yesterday, with a truck full of television equipment, ready to set the ballroom up for Saturday’s live show.

For Kenny Mew, who took over as general manager at Blackpool Tower in the summer, this year’s show has an extra personal significance.

He said: “I’ve had the privilege of working every Strictly live performance at the Tower, I’ve been here 20 years.

“But now to head the team, it’s a really proud moment for me. I’m really excited.

“The BBC know exactly what they’re doing, they’re going to come and deliver an amazing show and for me to be responsible for that, it’s going to be a proud moment.”

But he knows the annual arrival of the Strictly stars brings a welcome boost for the wider resort too.

He added: “In terms of exposure, 13m people are going to see the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday evening, sat in their front room. It’s the best advert for Blackpool and the Tower. It’s massive.

“People come all times in the year and want to see the Ballroom. People who wouldn’t usually if it wasn’t for Strictly, people want to see it and want to come to the resort. It shows the whole country what Blackpool has to offer.”

One celebrity who won’t be performing at the Tower is Daisy Lowe.

The model was voted off after her salsa to Deee-Lite’s Groove is in the Heart failed to impress the judges.

She said: “I would be lying if I didn’t say I was really disappointed. I was nervous, but we loved the dance and that’s all that matters.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.55pm on Saturday.