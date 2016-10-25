Barnardo’s in plea to firms

A campaign to get 150 businesses to sign up and support children’s charity Barnardo’s has launched marking the start of 150 hours of activity.

The campaign marks the 150th anniversary of Barnardo’s which has helped transform the lives of millions of disadvantaged children in the UK.

Barnardo’s runs a number of services in Lancashire including supporting families and children with disabilities, young carers and young people leaving care at risk of homelessness.

The drive to get 150 new businesses signed up was launched at an event hosted by Virgin Rail at Preston station. Volunteers spoke to commuters and encouraged them to give their support by signing giant pledge cards.

Campaigners will also be at work at the station, speaking to people about the initiative, as well as running an unwanted handbag appeal with the aim of collecting 150 bags to sell in Barnardo’s local charity shops.

Bird Design and Marketing and Cotton Court business Centre have come together to encourage businesses across the county to pledge time, skills and services, money or products.

Paul Wilcox, from Barnardo’s in Lancashire, said: “It is wonderful to see the business community in Lancashire coming together to support us in this way to mark our milestone.”

Visit www.barnardos150years.co.uk.