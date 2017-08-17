Back in time with port’s churches

This week’s nostalgia page takes a look back at some of Fleetwood’s churches back in the day.

St Peter’s Church, built in 1841, is featured on two of these glorious black-and-white archive photographs.

Emmanuel Church - the first baptismal service was held on August 16, 1933, when 3,000 people attended at Fleetwood open air swimming baths. One hundred people were baptised.

The church was designed by famous architect Decimus Burton, who had of course been employed to layout the new planned town of Fleetwood. The church, on Lord Street, is now protected as a Grade II Listed Building.

It is shown on February 15, 1952, as dignitaries arrive at the church for the commemoration service of King George VI, who died on February 6.

Pictured from left are: Mace Bearer Mr C Skeoch, Mrs C Lawrence (Mayoress), Rev S G Stanton, Coun E A Lawrence (Mayor), Mr Alan Smith (Town Clerk) and Mrs Smith.

Also pictured in May 1952 are Fleetwood Civic Sunday dignitaries at St Peter’s Church.

The building of St Wulstan’s Catholic Church, on Poulton Road, is shown in an image from 1960. It shows a ceremony in which the Roman Catholic Bishop of Lancaster, Dr T E Flynn, laid and blessed the foundation stone, at St Wulstan’s, on March 27.

St Wulstan’s has the distinction of being the first newly set up parish in the Diocese of Lancaster, and its first church was opened on February 7, 1926. The new church was opened on March 4, 1961.

Part of the old Emmanuel Church is shown in an undated file photograph.

The building shown here used to be known as the Ark and was used by the church as a coffee bar.

And the Emmanuel Church’s first baptismal service is shown on one of the archive photographs.

The service was held on August 16, 1933, when 3,000 people attended at Fleetwood open air swimming baths, and 100 people were baptised. The crowds can be seen watching in the photo.