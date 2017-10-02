Axed Wyre council leader ‘may set up own party’

The deposed leader of Wyre council has vowed to stay in politics, saying he may set up his own political party.

Peter Gibson has hit back at claims he has a drinking problem, blaming problems with his diabetes and blood pressure for his performance at recent council meetings.

Coun Gibson was removed from office at an extraordinary meeting of Wyre Council on Thursday night after fellow councillors accused him of turning at up meetings ‘worse the wear’ for drink.

Denying the allegations, he said he will now be able to focus more of his attention on the Poulton area.

The Conservative councillor said: “I have had a lot of people contact me saying they’re disgusted.

“I’ll take my time and think about it.

“Whether I stay in the Conservative party or go independent is the next decision – so we’ll have to see.”

Coun Gibson, who lives in Poulton and represents Breck ward, added: “I’m staying as a councillor. I might concentrate on Poulton.

“There might be an opportunity for the Poulton Independence Party.”

Such a party would, he said, concentrate on issues such as ‘no more licensing, no more development, money raised in Poulton for the council tax stays in Poulton’.

The vote to remove Coun Gibson as leader of Wyre Council saw the motion passed with 31 votes in favour and none against.

Coun Gibson also criticised the timing of the meeting, held while he was on holiday, calling it ‘a political trick’.

He said he has issues with both diabetes and blood pressure and reference to drink was just ‘an excuse’.

He said: “If you have diabetes it can sometimes look like you’ve been drinking.

“They didn’t look at that and I also have high-ish blood pressure.”