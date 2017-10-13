Autumn fun at port market

Fresh from innovation success at a recent market awards ceremony, Fleetwood Market is throwing itself into the heart of the community.

So much so that it has a great line-up of community events in store for the autumn.

Artist in residence Linda Copeland will be hosting a range of arts and crafts sessions from mid-October

onwards.

Following that there will be a spooky magic show for Halloween weekend followed by lots of festive fun in December including strolling Christmas trees, carol singers and new for this year – Cosy Living Room, which will reflect a traditional Lancashire

Christmas.

The Big Draw workshop takes place on Saturday, October 14, and is a drawing opportunity for all to join in.

A spokesperson said: “Whether you’re a serious artist or a creative doodler, pop along to our drop in session.

“We will provide the paper along with charcoals, crayons, pens and black paint.

“All you need to do is come along and make your mark at the market.”

It runs from 9.30am and 4pm.

Fast forward to October 28 for lots of Halloween treats.

There will be a Halloween grotto to decorate in the main hall of the market followed by the Kooky Spooky Halloween Magic Show which is aimed at younger visitors to the

market.

From noon to 2pm, vampire magician and illusionist Abiie Normal will provide fiendish family fun and balloon modelling will also be available after the show for a small charge.

More Halloween craft workshops will be on offer on Tuesday, October 31, with sessions at 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm.

Children can make masks, have their faces painted for free all ready for Halloween night.

n For more details, log on to www.wyrebc.gov.uk.