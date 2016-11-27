Artists plan to paint St Annes red and blue and...

Street art is coming to St Annes – and is set to be the centrepiece of a festival being planned for next year.

The corner of Back St Annes Road West and Orchard Road is set to feature a giant piece of art currently being worked on by renowned specialist urban artists Hayley Garner and Joy Gilleard, who have already produced works on the streets of neighbouring Blackpool.

Known together as Nomad Clan, the Manchester-based duo have been commissioned by Blackpool-based Creative Arts and Futures on behalf of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) to transform the back street in St Annes town centre which has long been touted as ‘art alley’, with various pictures hung on the wall in a bid to promote an art trail.

Nomad Clan were one of the headline artists at this year’s Sand Sea and Spray Festival in Blackpool, which attracted more than 30 artists, some from as far afield as Cuba, Iceland and Portugal – and the hope is that a street art festival can become part of the annual calendar in St Annes.