Arson investigation launched after bins 'set alight' in North Shore

Police and fire services are investigating a 'suspicious' fire that started between two houses in a quiet residential road in North Shore.

Recycling bins, stored between two houses, were set alight on Sandicroft Road at around 6pm on April, 18, say fire services.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to extinguish the blaze on Sandicroft Road. Pic: Aaron Parfitt

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze by multiple calls from members of the public.

Four fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool and South Shore were at the scene for over three hours while they tackled the fire.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for Lancashire fire services said: "We were called to reports of a fire between two properties on Sandicroft Road.

"Four fire engines initially attended the scene as calls suggested the fire affected two properties. However, the fire was actually confined to the bins between the properties.

"Crews remained at the scene for over three hours and a joint police and police and fire investigation has been launched."

Nobody was injured during the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going and anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting log reference 1171 of April 18.