Arson investigation after digger fire in Wesham

A digger on a building site is believed to have been deliberately set on fire in an incident in Wesham, say fire services.

Two crews from Blackpool and South Shore were called to reports of 'machinery fire' on Mowbreck Lane at around 9pm last night.

Firefighters arrived to find the cab of the digger well alight in a contained yard.

A fire service spokesman said: "On arrival the digger's cab was fully alight and there was a risk because of the fuel.

"We used two hose reels and a foam extinguisher to put out the fire.

"A fire investigation into the incident is now underway."

Nobody was injured during the incident.