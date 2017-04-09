Appeal to identify ‘East Asian’ man found dead on beach

The body of a man found washed up on a beach near Fleetwood has still not been identified.

Detectives are appealing for information to help identify the man, who was found dead on Rossall beach at around 8am on Friday.

He is described as a 40-year-old East Asian male, with slightly greying short-to-medium dark hair and a receding hairline. He has some stubble on his chin and upper lip.

He was wearing blue trousers and a blue baseball style jacket with a zip front and beige trim.

Det Insp Mark Dickinson, of Blackpool police, said: “Over the past 24 hours we have been unable to identify this male and are appealing for information from the public to assist with our enquiries.

“He was not carrying any identification and despite the efforts of officers we have yet to establish who he is.

“We believe that he will have entered the sea somewhere between north Blackpool and Fleetwood – within a few miles of where he was found.

“I don’t believe he will have been in the sea for long, a matter of hours rather than days. I am keen to identify this man as soon as possible so that his next of kin can be informed.

“The investigation is on-going, but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”

Anyone who believes they might be able to identify the man is urged to contact police immediately on 101 quoting log 252 of April 7.