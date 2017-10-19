Appeal after body find in Cleveleys

Police are appealing for information to trace the final movements of a man whose body was found in Cleveleys.

John Tomlinson, 34, was last seen in Cocker Street, Blackpool around 12.45am on Tuesday, October 10.

His body was found partially clothed by a dog walker on Cleveleys beach, close to Victoria Road West around 7.45am.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Tomlinson was seen earlier in the evening at Peek-a-booze bar in Dickson Road (pictured).

He was wearing a short sleeved burgundy shirt, black trousers, possibly jeans, as well as black shoes, possibly trainers, with white soles.

Further CCTV footage showed him in the Cocker Street area around 12.45am on October 10.

Detectives say that, espite conducting a number of inquiries, they cannot account for Mr Tomlinson’s movements after that time and are appealing for information.

Det Con Ian Massey of Blackpool CID said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Tomlinson’s family at this time.

“While we are aware of some of his movements in the time before he died, we cannot account for his final steps between 12.45am and 7.45am.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have seen him or spoken with him during this timeframe to contact police.

“Mr Tomlinson was also found partially clothed. We are appealing to anyone who may have found the clothing described to contact us.

“Any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 607243 quoting log reference 0248 of October 10.