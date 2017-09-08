Annual show for gardeners is a success

A summer harvest of flowers, fruit and vegetables from the greater Garstang area was on display at Cabus village hall on Saturday as Garstang and District Gardening Club held its summer show.

Scores of blooms and impressive horticultural specimens – along with cakes, jams and photographs of glorious gardens – were up for judging by experts in their relevant fields.

Hilary Raplhs, best photo in show

Overall winner with the most points was popular grower Richard Kellet, a veteran gardener who is no stranger to trophies and other horticultural honours.

Richard took away several trophies, plaques and medals from the show, which this year was organised for the first time by Garstang Gardening Club chairman Roger Broadbelt.

After the prize presentations, made by club founder and president Ben Andrews, Mr Broadbelt paid tribute to the various club members who had assisted in setting up and running the show.

He also thanked the judges for their efforts at this year’s event.

The show’s organisers also thanked all who attended and helped make this year’s show another stunning success.

· For the full list of this year’s winners and more pictures from the show, visit the club’s website – www.garstanggardeningclub.org.uk



Main winners

Most points flowers trophy: Richard Kellet

Most points vegetables / president’s trophy: Richard Kellet

Roses: Peter Burrell

Sweet peas: Peter Wiseman

Plants in pots: Ben Andrews

Cacti and succulents trophy: Rex Wilmshurst

Longest bean: Richard Kellet

Heaviest pumpkin: Ruth Cowell

1st in floral art trophy: Jean Wadsworth

Most points in floral art trophy: Jean Wadsworth

Best Victoria Sandwich trophy: Marlene Till

Most points in homecraft section: Pat Collins

Photography trophy / best colour print: Hilary Ralphs