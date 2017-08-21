Animal cruelty call from Fleetwood MP

A Fylde coast MP has joined growing calls for tougher penalties for animal abuse and action to be taken to enforce bans on offenders from keeping animals.

Cat Smith, the MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, attended a meeting with the League Against Cruel Sports’ in Westminster and was told how sentences are currently inadequate and outdated.

The MP says some laws have remained unchanged for over a hundred years and don’t reflect the horrific cruelty inflicted on animals through activities such as dog fighting.

Cat Smith said: “I’m delighted to be supporting the League’s campaign for tougher sentences for animal abuse.

“As League investigations have shown, dog fighting is a horrifically cruel crime and this needs to be better reflected in the penalties given.”