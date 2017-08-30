An enjoyable surprise for Lifeboat’s Roy

Fleetwood Lifeboat volunteer Roy Lyons had no idea he would be involved in a surprise presentation, when he was invited to attend a visit by 605 RAF Reserve Squadron, to Fleetwood RNLI.

The squadron had arranged to visit the Shannon class lifeboat at Fleetwood, named after Pilot Officer Kenneth James Pierpoint, who tragically died in an accident, whilst with the squadron in 1942.

Roy, who’s National Service was with the RAF in the mid ‘50’s, has been a volunteer with Fleetwood RNLI for nearly 17 years and in the last five years, became the Treasurer for the volunteer lifeboat crew.

He retired from this post at the beginning of 2017 and Captain David Eccles, the Lifeboat Operations Manager, decided to ask Wing Commander Paul Bell, the officer commanding 605 Squadron, to present a photograph of the Kenneth James Pierpoint, signed by members of the crew and officials of the support groups, to Roy, on behalf of Fleetwood RNLI.

Following presentations by both the RAF and Fleetwood RNLI to each other, Roy was asked to step forward and was presented with the photograph by Wing Commander Bell.

Roy said: “It was a real surprise and a great honour to collect the photograph from the Wing Commander.

“I have many happy years as a volunteer with the lifeboat at Fleetwood and this was a lovely reminder of those years.I’d recommend joining a support group as something worthwhile in retirement.”