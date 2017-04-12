Ambulance call-outs for trapped finger and spot on bottom

A trapped finger, a sore toe and a spot on the bottom were all reasons people called an ambulance over last year’s Easter holiday.

North West Ambulance Service has pleaded with people only to call for ambulances in a genuine emergency after witnessing a spike in calls over the Easter weekend in 2016.

Last Easter weekend, the Trust received more than 13,000 999 calls and of those, 8.3 per cent were advised on how to self-care and an ambulance wasn’t sent.

Calls the Trust received during Easter weekend last year that didn’t require an emergency response included, a trapped finger, a spot on the bottom, a toe injury and groin pain.

Emergency Operation Centre Sector Manager, Peter Ballan said: “We tend to see an increase in calls around the holiday periods as many people don’t know what alternative care is available when their GP practice is closed.

“Wherever possible we aim to encourage self-care at home for minor ailments and therefore it is important to keep a well-stocked medicine cupboard including essentials such as: Paracetamol, antihistamines, anti-diarrhoea tablets, indigestion treatment, sunscreen and a first aid kit.”