Ambitious festival to inspire town’s youth

The organisers of a new Fleetwood music event for the summer hope it could become the equivalent of thriving Lytham Festival.

Fleetwood Celebrations is currently planned as a three-day event which will be held on land previously used as the car park of the Stena ferry operation, off Dock Street.

The opening night, a ‘non-alcohol’ dance spectacle for 16-18 years called Down to the Wyre, will comprise a number of sets by popular DJs and bands and will run from 6pm-11pm on Friday July 14, with tickets at £10.

This will be followed by an all-day family fun day on Saturday July 15, the Dock Street Festival, which will be free and feature performances by up-and-coming stars from Fleetwood across the Fylde coast.

At night, it is hoped to attract some bigger names for an event which is intended to finish at midnight; the cost of this will be dependent on the headline act.

On the Sunday, when Tram Sunday is to be held, it is intended to hold a free music event after the transport festival has finished, the After Party which entertain visitors before they leave Fleetwood.

Jim Hodgkinson, a retired businessman and leading volunteer for the event, addressed Fleetwood Town Council’s latest meeting about the plans.

And he said later: “This idea started two years ago when we carried out a survey asking young people in Fleetwood what they would like to see in the town. What came out of this was that many young people wanted an outdoor music event, somewhere they could go locally.

“We have put something together which caters for young people on the Friday, families on the Saturday and adults on the Saturday day night, when there will be bar facilities.

“We hope this can be as big as Lytham Festival has now become – maybe bigger.”

Mr Hodgkinson said permission had been granted by land owner Associated British Ports for the land to be used for the event. He said the events will be meticulously marshalled to prevent trouble.

Tickets for the two big evening events will only be available by online registering and wristbands. As well as a police presence, the event will include its own security.

Mr Hodgkinson added: “Funding is coming from business people in Fleetwood and Wyre who want to bring in visitors and give extra help to traders during the day.”