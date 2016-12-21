Adrian’s a cut above thanks to kind act

Little Adrian Prasad decided on a hair-raising way to help children less fortunate children than himself.

The six year old, who attends Shakespeare Primary School on Manor Road, Fleetwood, had grown his curly dark brown hair in a dreadlock style which had reached 10ins long.

Shakespeare Primary pupil six-year-old Adrian Prasad gets his hair cut by mum Chamila Fonseka for charity

But the youngster decided he wanted to help a charity called the Little Princess Trust by donating some of his hair.

The charity uses healthy hair given by donors to make wigs which can be used by youngsters suffering from hair loss due to illness.

Adrian asked his mum, Chamila Fonseka, to cut some of his impressive locks at a special fund-raising session at the school.

In addition, he collected money in a bucket and once all the money is in, it will be presented to Trinity Hospice.

Chamila, 41, said: “Adrian wanted to put a smile back on a little girl or boy’s face.

“He has always been a very caring boy and he had his hair cut for the Little Princess Trust two years ago.

“And he wanted to help Trinity Hospice because one of his teachers and a family friend became ill with cancer and were cared for in the end at Trinity Hospice. He is also keen to offer some of his own toys for the Shoe Box Appeal. I’m proud of him.”

Adrian later had a proper short hair cut at a barber’s in Fleetwood.

He said: “I like my new short hair, it’s great. I wanted to be kind so I asked my mum to cut it and get the bucket filled.”

Teachers at Shakespeare also supported Adrian’s fund-raising efforts and encouraged donations.

It is not yet known how much has been raised for Trinity, but there has been some generous support in the school.