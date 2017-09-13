Academy singers ready for Collabro

Musical theatre group Collabro will be joined on stage by young singers from St Annes theatre school Clifton Academy.

The Britain’s Got Talent winners have invited local choirs up and down the country to join them for their forthcoming Home tour, which comes to Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, November 18.

It will be Collabro’s third headline tour, each time coming to the Winter Gardens’ theatre.

They’ve become local favourites, and recently appeared as part of Lytham Festival’s West End Proms night.

They will also be joined by special guests classical singer Carly Paoli and acclaimed British singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna.

The group said: “We are so excited to be performing with 29 amazing children’s choirs from across the UK as part of our Home Tour.

“As children, all four of us were members of local stage schools or choirs and the training and grounding it gave us certainly contributed to our journey into becoming Collabro.

“We’re really pleased they’re aboard our #CollabroChoirs project and we can’t wait to sing with them all.”