A Halloween spooktacular at Blackpool’s Stanley Park

Ghosts, ghouls and witches haunted Blackpool’s Stanley Park over the weekend.

Youngsters got to show off their Halloween best in Saturday’s fancy dress parade and have their faces painted.

Friends of Stanley Park, Blackpool, organised a Spooky Stanley Park event for Halloween. Top left, Joyce and Brian Street with a spooky ghost, bottom left helpers, from left, Carol Thaw, Pat Fogg, Barbara Smith and Viv Claber and Sophia Tyler finds a spider in her pumpkin

All day, visitors had the chance to carve a scary face into a pumpkin and enter it into a competition.

As dusk fell those made of sterner stuff took part in a walk in the 104-hectare park listening to ghost stories told by a witch and a warlock.

Frighteningly good cakes were on sale for hungry families to tuck into who were busy getting into the spooky spirit.

Sunday afternoon saw the results of the pumpkin carving competition announced.

Meanwhile, visitors took their time exploring the stalls and getting stuck into the craft activities and Halloween-themed games on offer.

Spooky Stanley Park was organised by the Friends of Stanley Park group.