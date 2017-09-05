A cup of coffee that led to wedding bells for Lancashire couple

Love stories more traditionally start over a candle-lit dinner, but for Deborah and Robert it was a cup of coffee that brought them together.

And now the newlyweds have returned to the Costa where their fairy-tale romance began to have photos taken.

Since their first date, the pair have become regulars at the coffee shop on Preston Docks and they wanted to share their momentous celebrations with staff who helped their romance brew.

Robert Joinson, a 53-year-old from Marton, said: “It all started on Christian connection, we had a few conversations and agreed to meet in Costa. My memories are that I was very happy when we first met and everything went from there. It was God that put us together. This weekend, everything has been fabulous.”

Deborah, neé O’Brien, who lives in Preston, said: “It was special for us because we’ve got to know everyone since our first face-to-face meeting here. It was lovely to come back and get a photograph.”

The 57-year-old bride believes there was a degree of divine intervention involved in their meeting as the pair first made contact through Christian Connection, a dating site for those of faith.

Deborah signed up after her first husband, Mark, passed away four years ago.

Deborah said: “It has been absolutely fantastic, it was amazing and the weather was perfect, we were very blessed.

“It was God that brought us together, without Christian Connection we would never have found each other.”

Deborah added: “It still feels like yesterday that we met.”

Wedding

Deborah and Robert were married at Fulwood Free Methodist Church with a reception at Barton Grange, the scene of their engagement last Valentine’s Day.