A century of history dug up at the Pleasure Beach

Contractors working on Blackpool’s new multi-million pound rollercoaster have told how they are digging up the past as they pave the way for the future.

At Blackpool Pleasure Beach work has begun on the £16.25m Construction 2018, a twin launch coaster which will snake its way around some of the park’s most historic rides.

Launch of the new ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

It will include a ‘high five’ pass with the Big Dipper and will dive under the world famous Big One.

Wes Bagot, of Blackpool-based Roger Bullivant, is part of the team leading the way on the 18-month construction.

He said: “It’s a unique environment to work in.

“We’re working in and around the rides with extreme precision, the whole project has been mapped out with lasers.

It’s cool working here. I’m from South Shore, I’ve been coming onto the Pleasure Beach all my life

“And the park is an interesting place to be doing this.

“We’re putting in the foundations and as we’re doing it we’re digging up more than 100 years of history.

“There’s spots where old rides have been, we’re uncovering things all the time.”

Wes is proud to be working at the Pleasure Beach and helping to build an attraction which will boost the town’s tourist industry.

Launch of the new ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

He said: “It’s cool working here. I’m from South Shore, I’ve been coming onto the Pleasure Beach all my life.

“As a Blackpool lad and working for a local firm I’m so proud to be a part of it.

“We all know what the Pleasure Beach means to Blackpool and it’s great to be part of the future.”

Wes and his team are working to a tight schedule with work on the first phase to be completed before the park re-opens for spring.

Launch of the new ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

He said: “It is a very intense schedule.

“We have to have 800 foundations in before February.

“Work will then stop for the summer before the steelwork starts going up next winter.

“It’s all got to be ready for then.

“People won’t really see the ride take shape until this time next year.”

The new Rollercoaster has been designed by German firm Mack and will feature the latest technology.

How the new multi-million pound rollercoaster will look

Pleasure Beach deputy managing director Nick Thompson said the ride will be ‘the best in the world’ when it opens for the 2018 season.

It is the biggest investment at the Pleasure Beach since the Sky Force ride opened and is the largest project undertaken since the Big One which was opened in 1994.