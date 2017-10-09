500 exhibitors at vintage rally

The third annual Blackpool Steam and Vintage Rally, held on Saturday and yesterday, saw more exhibitors than ever before.

Around 500 people showed off their classic cars or steam engines, but the autumnal weather meant the crowd wasn’t as big as organiser Dave Hall would have liked.

Edward Atkinson who displayed the 1916 Foden Steam Wagon talks to Julian Hollinshead who worked at Foden from 1959 to 1980

He said: “The weather has been difficult. Quite a few came out regardless, but it has put a few people off.”

He said the rally will continue to be held on the first weekend of October, to coincide with the Illuminations, but conceded: “The weather has been worse this year.”

The exhibition was held on Lawson’s Showground, opposite Stanley Park, with all proceeds going to Trinity Hospice in Bispham.

A beer tent was also open on both days from 10am, with entertainment, and was open exclusively to exhibitors on Friday evening.

Classic vehicles and full size steam engines, as well as minatures, were all shown off.