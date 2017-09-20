50 not out as Trafalgar cooks up milestone bash

A popular restaurant in Fleetwood has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The Trafalgar, on North Albert Street, was founded by Fleetwood couple Mike and Dot Smith back in September 1967.

Back in those days, the town was a thriving fish port and the restaurant proudly included local catches on the menu.

Sadly, the dock is no longer full of trawlers but fish is still a customer favourite and the business is still thriving.

In fact, it has become very much a family affair - in 2006 the couple handed over the knives and forks to their sons Russell and Aaron, both of whom trained at catering college and learnt the trade at top establishments across the country

Today they run the restaurant with their wives. Over the weekend, the Trafalgar toasted the milestone by celebrating with customers.

Russell said: “We’re proud to have reached the half century and to be still going strong. The Trafalgar is very much an institution in Fleetwood and we like to think we help keep the town on the map.”

The restaurant is a big supporter of Fleetwood Lifeboat and has a running raffle to support the charity.