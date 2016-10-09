2,500 bulbs to brighten garden area

A two-week project to plant 2,500 flower bulbs – and transform a community garden – begins on Monday.

The bulb planting is the latest stage of the Larkholme For All project.

It will transform unused land next to Wyre Day Services centre into a peaceful community garden.

The improvements are being provided through a £12,000 Tesco’s Bags of Help Scheme grant secured by Lancashire County Council.

Bags of Help uses the money raised by the 5p charges from plastic bags to fund community and green space projects.

When complete, the garden will feature a wildflower meadow, memorial garden, sensory area and wildlife pond.

Steve Whelan, LCC disability service manager , said: “This project is bringing people who use the centre and the community closer together. The colourful flower bulbs they are planting will really brighten up the garden.

“The garden is helping people get more active and improve their gardening skills. People who live locally and use the centre will also be able to eat fruit and vegetables from the garden.”

Larkholme For All is being supported by The Mustard Seed Group, Prince’s Trust, Regenda, Wyre Veterans, Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Incredible Edible, Fleetwood High School and Wyre Disability Service.