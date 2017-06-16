£1k boost for scarecrow fest as event looms

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival.

And this year the coordinators have come up with a new method of organising the event’s competition.

Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival in 2015. Pictured is a home made scarecrow.

In the past judges have cast their eyes over the entries and presented a prize for the best scarecrow.

This time, however, the emphasis is more on encouraging residents to take part in the colourful event.

Shaun MacNeill, one of the main organisers, said: “This time we want all the people who have made a scarecrow to take a picture of it and put it on our special Fleetwood Scarecrow Facebook site.

“We will then give each one a number, and we will then draw the number out of a hat and the winning number will win the trophy. We think this is a fairer way of doings things because families with young children may struggle to compete against professional companies.”

The event is now in its fourth year and as usual will take place in the fortnight leading up to Tram Sunday, from July 3 to 16.

Originally set up to give Fleetwood a tourism boost by increasing footfall in the town, the event has gained momentum and brought out the creative side in Fleetwood.

Organisers are hopeful the festival will catch on once again to make the 2017 event the best yet. The festival has received a major boost after being handed a £1,000 grant by Fleetwood Town Council.

Some of these funds will be used to create a spectacular tableau in Euston Gardens.

Mr MacNeill said: “We are very grateful to the Town Council for giving us this grant, it is a huge help.”

Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: “This festival really brings Fleetwood to life every summer and it was our pleasure to support it.

“It makes the town fun for visitors and encourages Fleetwood people to get creative and join in something that gets the community together,”

n See Facebook page – Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival or www.fleetwoodscarecrows.co.uk