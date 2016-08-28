12-year-old pleads guilty to rape

A 12-year-old boy had pleaded guilty to raping a nine-year-old boy at Blackpool.

The defendant, from North Shore, who can not be identified for legal reasons, also admitted twice sexually assaulting the same boy.

The offences took place between April 29 and May 29 last year.

The boy was bailed for pre-sentence reports at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

He must live at his given address and not have any contact with children under the age of 18 unless supervised by an adult who has knowledge of the court proceedings, as conditions of his bail.

