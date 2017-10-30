Seasonal restyling for Ariana Grande waxwork

Kids will go free for Halloween at Promenade attraction Madame Tussauds tomorrow - if they visit in seasonally spooky costumes.

To mark the scream-fest celebrations, the attraction has redressed its Ariana Grande figure as her character in TV show Scream Queens.

The singing sensation is this week appearing as Sonya Herfman aka Chanel #2, brought back to life, in a satin pink mini skirt and matching crop top, paired with a luxe pink fur shawl and pink ankle socks.

Manager Matthew Titherington said: “Ariana is an iconic figure in TV and music, it has been great to restyle her for Halloween and we hope Scream Queen fans enjoy the new look figure”