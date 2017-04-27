Old watering holes served port drinkers for many a year

This week’s nostalgia page looks at some of Fleetwood’s most famous pubs.

Two of them sadly are no longer there – long since gone, with new buildings in their place.

Broadway Hotel, in 1996

Fleetwood’s oldest pub was once the Victoria, on Dock Street.

It called last orders and closed its doors for the final time in October 2010.

It has since been turned into flats.

The Victoria opened in 1836, back in the days when Fleetwood was a steadily-growing community. It is pictured here in 2002.

The Steamer, Dock Street

After its closure, The Steamer, on Queens Terrance, took over the title of the port’s oldest watering hole.

The former coaching inn is still going strong, with a regular programme of live music and events.

It celebrated its 175th birthday with a three-day bash in 2015.

The Steamer – shown here 12 years ago – first opened its doors as a hotel only, back in the middle of the 19th century.

The Victoria Pub, once Fleetwood 's oldest bar

And last but not least, is the magnificent Broadway Hotel.

These days, Fleetwood residents will be more familiar with the West View Health Village, which was constructed on the former Broadway pub’s home.

When the pub was proposed more than 60 years ago, it was an exciting project – a new hostelry at the point of two major roads in Fleetwood – Broadway and Fleetwood Road.

Our picture above, from the Fleetwood Chronicle circa November 1954, shows an artist’s impression of what was to become the Broadway Hotel some 18 months later.

Described as a non-residential hotel, it was originally built for Duttons (Blackburn) Brewery and an accompanying article from 50 years ago refers to the pub as an “exciting new project for the West View area of Fleetwood”.

In the 1950s, it had a piano bar and was very popular, but towards the end of its life the venue had lost its allure.

It was finally demolished in 2004 to make way for the new health facility.