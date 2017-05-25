Chance to get close to nature at half-term

Fylde coast businesses and start ups will have the chance to show off their wares at a Spring Fair on Spring Bank Holiday Monday.

They will take pride of place at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds’ event at its Ribble Discovery Centre site at Fairhaven from 11am to 3pm.

It is part of the charity’s efforts to support the community and as well as a variety of stalls offering local crafts, there will be a range of games, activities and trails for all the family.

RSPB spokesman Claire Critchley said: “Our fair is all about inviting the community to come and enjoy themselves with some good old fashioned games and discover more about the wonderful wildlife of the Ribble Estuary while providing local businesses and craft sellers with a platform to sell their wares and grow their presence.”

Meanwhile, next Wednesday, the Ribble Discovery Centre will host a half term event entitled Wild Wednesday, with activities themed around mud. Running from 2pm to 4pm, the family event will include creating mud pies and mud creatures.